PM Modi meets BJP's Arun Singh, KC Ramamurthy; gives them best wishes

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met BJP leader Arun Singh and KC Ramamurthy, who recently took oath as members of Rajya Sabha.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister wished the duo for their parliamentary tenure.

"Met Shri @ArunSinghbjp Ji and Shri KC Ramamurthy Ji. Both have taken oath as Rajya Sabha members. Wishing them the very best for their Parliamentary tenure," Modi tweeted.

Singh, who is BJP's general secretary, was elected unopposed to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh last week.

On the other hand, Ramamurthy, a former Congress Rajya Sabha lawmaker, had joined the BJP in October. He was elected unopposed to the Upper House from Karnataka earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister met PJ Kurien and N Balagopal of the PN Panicker Foundation and said he had a "very good interaction" with them.



"Had a very good interaction with Shri PJ Kurien and Shri N. Balagopal of the P N Panicker Foundation," Modi tweeted. (ANI)

