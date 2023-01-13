PM Modi meets economists, says public, private sectors need to think out of the box to seize global opportunities

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while interacting with economists at NITI Aayog, said that to seize opportunities arising as a result of the emerging global environment, the public and private sectors need to leverage synergies and think out of the box.



"While there were risks, the emerging global environment offers new and diverse opportunities in areas such as digitization, energy, health care and agriculture. To seize these opportunities, public and private sectors need to leverage synergies and think out of the box," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi held an interaction with noted economists and experts at NITI Aayog earlier today.

The deliberations were based on the theme "India's Growth & Resilience Amidst Global Headwinds".

Underscoring Nari Shakti as a key driver of India's growth, Modi urged to continue making efforts to further enable and boost women's participation in the workforce.



In the ongoing International Year of Millets, Prime Minister highlighted the need to promote millets in view of their potential to transform the rural and agri sector, with their attributes such as being carbon neutral, conducive to natural farming, and an affordable source of nutrition.

Prime Minister applauded the success of the India Digital story and the rapid adoption of fintech across the country, and the potential for inclusive growth and development it promises.

Participants in the meeting offered practical measures on ways in which India could prudently sustain its development momentum.

Ideas and suggestions were shared with the Prime Minister on diverse topics ranging from agriculture to manufacturing by the participants.

"Recognizing that the underlying global headwinds are likely to continue, strategic recommendations were also shared for further strengthening India's resilience. There was agreement that due to its resilience, India has emerged as a bright spot on the turbulent global stage," NITI Aayog said in a statement, adding that it was also suggested that new growth impulses would need to build upon this foundation through holistic development across all sectors.

The Budget Session of Parliament is likely to begin on January 31 and is expected to conclude on April 6 with a recess in between, government sources had said on January 2.

Union Finance Minister, Minister of State for Planning (I/C), Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Members of NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary, Chief Economic Adviser and CEO, NITI Aayog were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

