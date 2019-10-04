PM Modi meets former IAF Chief Dhanoa, says he served the nation with utmost valour

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met former Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief BS Dhanoa.

Tweeting some pictures from his meeting with the former IAF Chief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Dhanoa for serving the country with utmost valour.

"Met India's former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (retired). He has served our nation with utmost valour, diligence and professionalism. He has made a rich contribution to our Air Force. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Dhanoa retired on September 30 after 41 years of glorious service to the nation.

"He was commissioned in June 1978 as a fighter pilot and has led the IAF from front always," IAF had said in a tweet.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa was instrumental in planning and executing a successful airstrike against the terrorist camp near Balakot, which is located across POK, in Pakistan, in February this year. (ANI)

