PM Modi meets former PM Deve Gowda in Parliament today

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the former Prime Minister of India and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), H D Deve Gowda in the Parliament.

"Had a great meeting with our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji in Parliament today," PM Modi tweeted.

The meeting took place on the second day of the winter session of the Parliament which began on November 29. (ANI)