PM Modi meets former President Kovind, his family

New Delhi [India] August 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former President of India Ram Nath Kovind and his family in Delhi on Thursday.

PM Modi took to Twitter to express his thoughts about his meeting with former President Kovind and his family including his wife Savita Kovind.

He wrote, "Had a wonderful interaction with former President Kovind Ji and his family."



Earlier, before former President Kovind demitted his office, he received a letter from PM Modi who lauded him for having set "The highest standards of principles, probity, performance, sensitivity and service during his tenure."

The letter was shared by the former President on a social media site a day after. The letter read, "As your term draws to an end, I join the entire nation in saluting you and extending our deepest gratitude for your outstanding service as the President of our Republic and for a long and distinguished career in public life. You set the highest standards of principles, probity and performance, and of sensitivity and service."

PM Modi also paid tribute to Kovind's personal journey from a small village near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, lauding it as "A parable for our country`s evolution and development, and an inspiration for our society."

He further said that Kovind upheld and reinforced the ideals of the Constitution and the vitality of democracy with sound judgment, great dignity and extraordinary statesmanship. (ANI)