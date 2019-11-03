PM Modi meets Indonesian President Joko Widodo; discusses terrorism, extremism

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bangkok on Sunday on the sidelines of ASEAN summit and discussed the threats of extremism and terrorism.

"Maritime neighbor, all-time friend. PM @narendramodi had an engaging conversation with Indonesian President @jokowi building on the convergences between the two countries. Focus on connectivity, trade & investment and Indo-Pacific," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Indonesian President on the start of his second term and conveyed that as two of the world's largest democratic and plural societies, India is committed to working with Indonesia to strengthen ties in the areas of defence, security, connectivity, trade and investment and people-to-people exchanges.

"Noting that India and Indonesia are close maritime neighbours, both leaders reiterated their commitment to work together for peace, security and prosperity in order to achieve their shared vision on maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," an official statement said.

The two leaders discussed the threat of extremism and terrorism and agreed to work closely, bilaterally and globally, to tackle this menace.

During the meeting, PM Modi "highlighted the need for greater market access for Indian commodities including, pharmaceutical, automotive and agricultural products."

"While noting that Indian companies have made a substantial investment in Indonesia, PM Modi invited Indonesian companies to use the opportunities presented in India for investment," the statement informed.

The Prime Minister also invited President Jokowi to visit India at a "mutually convenient time next year."

India attaches high priority to its bilateral relationship with Indonesia, with which it shares a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This year, India and Indonesia are also commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. (ANI)