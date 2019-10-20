PM Modi meets innovator who built aircraft from scratch from terrace of his home

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Captain Amol Yadav, an innovator who built a 6-seater experimental aircraft on the terrace of his home in suburban Mumbai over a period of 18 years.

The construction of the indigenous aircraft is a story of pure grit and determination and a shining example of 'Make in India' as the captain constructed it from the scratch on the terrace of his residential building.

Yadav faced difficulties in getting regulatory clearances from the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to process his 'Permit to Fly' since 2011.

On hearing about it, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devender Fadnavis brought it to the notice of the Prime Minister, who in turn directed the young pilot's request to be quickly processed.

Captain Yadav got clearance from the DGCA three days ago.

During the interaction today, Yadav expressed his gratitude towards the Prime Minister for enabling him to fulfil his dream of building a completely indigenous aircraft.

Captain Amol Yadav embodies the spirit of 'New India', as envisaged by the Prime Minister.

His story is an inspiration for the millions of young Indians, wanting to contribute towards the nation-building.