PM Modi meets Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday, extends greeting

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi at the latter's residence here and greeted the BJP stalwart on the occasion of his 86th birthday.

Draped in a light brown kurta and light blue jacket, the Prime Minister looked elated on meeting Joshi at his residence.

Prime Minister greeted him with a flower bouquet and extended best wishes for his long and healthy life.

Earlier in the day, Modi had tweeted saying that Joshi made an "indelible contribution" to the nation.

"Greetings to Dr Murli Manohar Joshi Ji on his birthday. Joshi Ji has made an indelible contribution to our country during his long years in politics, Parliament and as a Minister. He is unwavering when it comes to safeguarding national interests and furthering national progress," tweeted Modi.

"I consider myself fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with Dr Joshi for many years. Like me, several 'karyakartas' learnt so much from him. His role in strengthening the party is extremely valuable. I pray for Dr Joshi's long and healthy life," he said in his subsequent tweet.

Former Union minister and a veteran parliamentarian, Joshi was born on this day in 1934 in Nainital, now in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

