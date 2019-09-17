PM Modi meets New Jersey Guv, assures cooperation with Indian states

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received New Jersey Governor Phillip D Murphy and assured him of Indian government's support as the US state sought to pursue meaningful bilateral cooperation.

Murphy has visited India for the first time in his current official capacity.

During the meeting, Governor Murphy briefed Modi of his priorities for building his State's relations with India, and committed to working towards a robust partnership between India and the US, the Prime Minister said in a statement.

Noting the commonalities between India and New Jersy, the Governor mentioned the celebration of diversity and respect for plurality in India which he has witnessed since arriving in the country, the statement said.

Modi also welcomed the Governor's desire to promote closer commercial and people-to-people relations between New Jersey and India, it read.

Modi noted with satisfaction that New Jersey state, which hosts the highest concentration of Indian-American population in America, has emerged as a top destination for India's trade and investment into the US.

Both dignitaries further agreed to the significance of cooperation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and higher education, the statement added.

The Prime Minister appreciated the personal attention paid by the Governor to the wellbeing of the Indian American Community in New Jersey and stressed their importance as a bridge between India and their host. Governor Murphy will also be visiting Agra, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad apart from New Delhi. (ANI)