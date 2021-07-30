PM Modi meets new Karnataka Chief Minister, assures full support for state's development

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met new Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and assured him full support for the development of the state.

Bommai called on the Prime Minister during his first visit to Delhi after taking over as Chief Minister.

The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to Bommai for the state's progress.



"Met CM of Karnataka Shri @BSBommai ji today. Conveyed best wishes as he begins a new journey for Karnataka's progress. Assured full support for the development of Karnataka," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Bommai also met BJP president JP Nadda at his residence in Delhi today. He will also meet union ministers during his visit to the national capital.

Bommai took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)

