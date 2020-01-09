PM Modi meets Nobel laureate Richard Thaler

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Nobel laureate Richard Thaler on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the PM said he got to know about the interesting work done by the behavioural economist.

"Interacted with Nobel laureate Richard Thaler. Got to know interesting aspects of his work. We also discussed aspects relating to Nudge Theory and how nudging on cleanliness, 'Give It Up' and digital transactions has led to immense transformations in India," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Thaler was Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his contributions towards behavioural economics in 2017. (ANI)