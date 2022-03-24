New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met specially-abled young Aayush Kundal and lauded him for his paintings.
Calling the moment distinctively unforgettable, PM Modi said, " He is a source of inspiration for all of us. To keep on getting continuous inspiration, I will follow him on Twitter."
PM Modi also appealed to the general public to see Aayush's paintings.
"I request you all to have a look at the painting @aayush_kundal. Aayush has also created a YouTube channel for his paintings, which contains different colours of his life" PM Modi said in a tweet.
Specially-abled Ayush paints with his feet. (ANI)
P
PM Modi meets specially-abled painter, calls him source of inspiration
ANI | Updated: Mar 24, 2022 15:03 IST
New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met specially-abled young Aayush Kundal and lauded him for his paintings.