Thailand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo/ANI
PM Modi meets Thai counterpart on sidelines of 35th ASEAN summit

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:45 IST

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Thai counterpart Gen (retd.) Prayut Chan-o-Cha here on Sunday on the sidelines of 35th ASEAN Summit.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar in a tweet said, "A strong historical and cultural connect. PM @narendramodi had a good conversation with the host of @ASEAN2019TH, Thai PM @prayutofficial on stepping up our bilateral cooperation through connectivity, trade & investment, defence and security, among other areas."
According to an official statement, during the meeting, both leaders reviewed the progress made in the bilateral relationship and noted that frequent high-level meetings and exchanges at all levels have created positive momentum in the relationship.
Noting the enhanced engagement in defence and security fields, both sides agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation in defence industries sector, it said.
The two leaders welcomed the 20 per cent growth in bilateral trade last year.
Both the leaders also discussed ways to enhance connectivity between the two countries including in the areas of physical and digital connectivity.
The official statement said both leaders welcomed the growing air connectivity between the two countries and start of a direct flight between Bangkok and Guwahati and also finalisation of agreements for cooperation between Ranong Port, Thailand and Indian ports in Kolkata, Chennai and Vishakapatnam.
The leaders also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. Prime Minister Modi thanked Thai Prime Minister for the invitation extended to him to attend the ASEAN related meetings, and also congratulated him on his leadership as Chair of ASEAN. He positively assessed the contribution of Thailand as the Country Coordinator for India-ASEAN Strategic Partnership for further strengthening this relationship.
"India and Thailand are close maritime neighbours having historical and cultural linkages. In the contemporary context, India's 'Act East' policy is complimented by Thailand's 'Look West' policy which has made the relationship deep, robust and multifaceted," it said.
Earlier, the Prime Minister while addressing the 16th India-ASEAN summit said the ASEAN is at the core of India's Act East Policy. (ANI)

