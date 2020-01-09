PM Modi meets top economists ahead of Union Budget

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met top economists of the country at NITI Aayog here on Thursday.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari were also present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister had earlier invited ideas and suggestions for the Union Budget 2020 on MyGov.

"The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India's development. I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year's Budget on MyGov," he tweeted.

The Budget session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and conclude on April 3, sources said earlier today.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second Union Budget on February 1.

The first phase of the session will be from January 31 to February 11 and the second one from March 2 to April 3, sources added. (ANI)