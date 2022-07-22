PM Modi meets top ministers to discuss government's strategy in Parliament

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with top ministers to discuss the government's strategy in Parliament as the Opposition parties are continuously creating ruckus and forcing adjournment of the Houses.

Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Singh Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal were present in the meeting.

Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned for the day on the fourth day of the Monsoon Session and resumed today at 11 am. This was the fourth successive day since the monsoon session began that both the Houses were adjourned minutes after assembling without any productivity.

The Opposition parties are protesting over their demands related to price rise and imposition of GST by the government on some items of daily use.

Notably, Opposition leaders including Congress MPs are today again protesting against the Central government over the issues of inflation and price rise in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of unemployment and Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of the recent GST rate hike.

Additionally, Five CPI(M) MPs including Elamaram Kareem give notices to the Rajya Sabha Chairman for disallowing permission to introduce Private Members' Bills of BJP MPs-'The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020' by KL Meena and 'The Places of Worship (Spl Provisions) Repeal Bill, 2022' by HS Yadav.

However, BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan will introduce private members' bill on population control today.

Notably, the Monsoon Session holds extreme importance as the election of the President and Vice-President office is slated to take place in this session. The Presidential polls was held on July 18 while the Vice Presidential polls will take place on August 6. President Ram Nath Kovind's term is coming to an end on July 24 while the term of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session. (ANI)