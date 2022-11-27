PM Modi meets two tribal orphan boys in Gujarat

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, met two tribal orphans in Netrang on Sunday.

Addressing a rally in Netrang, PM Modi said he got a little late as he had to meet the two tribal children who had lost their parents six years ago.

The brothers Avi (14) and Jay (11) lost their parents six years ago after prolonged illness. Since then they have been taking care of each other and working as labourers. Despite all the hardships, the brothers continued their education. Avi is studying in Class 9 while Jay is in Class 6.



After knowing their story, Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed officials to build them a house with basic utilities.

During his visit to Netrang, PM Modi on Sunday met the brothers.

After meeting Prime Minister, the siblings said they are very excited and grateful to PM Modi for his support.

Asked about what Prime Minister spoken about, Avi said, "He asked me what do I want to become. I told him that I want to become an engineer. PM assured us the he will take responsibility for our education."

Jai said he also wants to become an engineer. He said in their house facilities like TV and computer have been provided. (ANI)

