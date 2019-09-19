PM Modi, Mongolian Prez to jointly inaugurate Lord Buddha's statue at Gandan Monastery tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga will jointly inaugurate the Lord Buddha's statue at Gandan Monastery in Ulaanbaatar on Friday via video-conferencing.

"Symbol of India-Mongolia spiritual partnership and shared Buddhist heritage! PM @narendramodi and President of Mongolia @BattulgaKh to jointly unveil Lord Buddha statue at Gandan Monastery tomorrow via video-conferencing," a tweet from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The scheduled inauguration comes after the Mongolian President arrived here today on a five-day visit to India with an aim to boost bilateral ties.

During the visit, Battulga will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and will hold talks with PM Modi.

Battulga will also participate in an India-Mongolia Business Forum in New Delhi, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

During his stay, the Mongolian President will visit Agra where he is scheduled to attend an event. He will also be paying a visit to Bodh Gaya before leaving for Karnataka where he will hold talks with Governor Vajubhai Vala and attend a programme on September 23.

Battulga's visit to India is the first state visit by a Mongolian President in the last 10 years, the ministry said, noting the two sides will hold in-depth discussions on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues.

The two countries would review ongoing cooperation in fields of infrastructure, energy, disaster management, defence, security, culture, and capacity building.


