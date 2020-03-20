PM Modi monitoring COVID-19 outbreak ever since it began in China: Pralhad Joshi

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Praising the farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that the PM had convened a meeting of cabinet ministers immediately, while establishing a team of officials to monitor the situation, soon after first reports of the coronavirus outbreak from China started coming in.

Joshi was speaking to the members of Parliament, senior leaders and medical experts at a meeting convened to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India and how to stop the spread of the pandemic.

"When this epidemic was reported in China and the first few cases came to light, the PM had called a meeting of all Cabinet ministers and briefed them about the situation. He also delved on how it can be dangerous for the entire world. That day a committee of officials was formed, which has since been personally monitored by the Prime Minister. Since the reports came in the screening process was put in place on major ports and international airports," Joshi informed the elected representatives, doctors and experts who were also part of the meeting. Many MPs present at the meeting were qualified medical doctors from across party lines.

The meeting came a day after the PM's address to the nation where he appealed to people to not venture out of their homes unless absolutely necessary and to avoid social gatherings. The PM had also asked children and senior citizens to remain at home and called on people to observe 'Janta Curfew' on March 22.

Speaking to ANI, Joshi spoke at length about brainstorming sessions of the elected representatives with medical experts. Joshi informed that it has been decided that MPs have to follow the appeal of the PM in letter and spirit.

"The PM has made an appeal and suggested measures to prevent the pandemic from spreading. We all have to follow it in letter and spirit. MPs have been asked to meet the people of their areas for awareness against this virus. No large gathering. On Sunday all of us will also show our gratitude towards doctors, nurses and others providing essential services," stated the minister.

The meeting was attended by BJP President JP Nadda, MoS PMO Jitendra Singh, MoS fisheries Sanjeev Balyan, MoS parliamentary affairs minister Arjun Meghwal, Rajasthan MP Manoj Rajoria, chief whip Lok Sabha Sanjay Jaiswal and other elected representatives.

Another MP who attended the meeting said that MPs will also post the gratitude video on social media to boost the morale of the people engaged in providing medical and emergency services. (ANI)