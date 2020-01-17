PM Modi, Naidu pay tributes to Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar on his birth anniversary.

"I bow to the great Thiruvalluvar on his jayanti. His rich thoughts and literary works give strength to millions. He inspires us to work towards social equality, justice, and compassion," he said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid his tributes.

"Remembering great Tamil Poet, philosopher and saint Thiruvalluvar on his Jayanti today. Thirukkural, authored by him, provides guidance to mankind on how to lead a noble life. Considered one of the greatest classics in Tamil literature on morality, values and ethics, the treatise on a variety of subjects, including governance remains relevant for all times," Naidu said in tweets. (ANI)

