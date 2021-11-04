PM Modi not only shared sweets with soldiers, but also culture, happiness: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday shared pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributing sweets to soldiers and said that the latter not only shared sweets but also culture, tradition and happiness with the army personnel.

"Beautiful pictures from Nowshera! PM Narendra Modi Ji is not only sharing sweets but also sharing the culture, tradition and happiness with our brave soldiers," Shah tweeted along with several pictures.





Like all his previous years in the constitutional position, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with armed forces, this year also. He visited Indian Armed Forces in the Nowshera district in Jammu and Kashmir where he was seen donning an army camouflage jacket and a hat.

He also paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. While addressing the soldiers, the Prime Minister lauded them for their effort in protecting the Indian borders and said that they are the "suraksha kawach" (armour) of the nation. He also praised them for their role in surgical strikes.

The Prime Minister left for Nowshera early in the morning today with minimal security arrangements and no traffic restrictions in place on the route in Delhi.

Last year, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. (ANI)

