PM Modi not to accompany US President during Taj Mahal visit

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not accompany the US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania during their visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on February 24, sources said.

"We have seen media reports regarding PM Modi's presence in Agra in connection with the visit of President Trump. The visit to Taj Mahal in Agra by the US President and the First Lady will afford them the opportunity to view the historical monument suitably. Therefore, no official engagements or presence of senior dignitaries from the Indian side is envisaged there (Agra)," government sources told ANI.

President Trump is arriving on a two-day official visit to India starting February 24. He is scheduled to visit Agra the same day to see the Taj Mahal and attend a cultural programme in the city. (ANI)