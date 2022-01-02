PM Modi offers prayers at Meerut's Augurnath temple

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Augurnath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut to offer prayers on Sunday.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh's Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



PM Modi arrived in the city today to lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University.

As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister's Office, the university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore.(ANI)