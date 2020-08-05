PM Modi offered silver kalash at bhoomi pujan of Ram temple, wore `kusha ki pavitri' in place of gold ring

By Pragya Kaushika

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered a silver `kalash' wrapped with 'kalawa' during 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He also offered a lotus with nine gems during the Kurm Shila worship done during the bhoomi puja.

The Prime Minister was wearing a ring made of grass during the ceremony.

"It is called kusha ki pavitri. Kusha is sacred grass and considered auspicious," said Durga Prasad, a priest who conducted 'bhoomi pujan'.

"As PM does not wear gold ring or an ornament made of gold, the replacement in shashtras is kusha ki pavitri," he said.

As it is a tradition to make offerings during a religious function, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offered two coins, one silver and one gold. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also made a similar offering, the priest said.

Prasad said that silver coins were brought by several devotees and other offerings were also made during the event.

Govind Giri, treasurer of Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that he was happy to see the Prime Minister wearing dhoti and kurta. "He took care of the occasion and wore dhoti kurta," Giri said.

Nine shilas were laid down as part of the 'bhoomi pujan' for construction of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

