PM Modi outlines "11 stars" to give new direction to Maharashtra's growth

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various developmental projects in Nagpur on Sunday and outlined the "11 stars" that would give a new direction to Maharashtra's growth.

"The 11 different development projects inaugurated today will give a new direction to Maharashtra's growth. It's proof of how fast the double-engine government in Maharashtra and at the Centre is working. The 11 different development projects inaugurated today will give a new direction to Maharashtra's growth," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering here.

"The first is Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, second Nagpur AIIMS, third is National Institute of One Health, fourth is ICMR research centre in Chandrapur, fifth is CPET Chandrapur, the project which has been started to reduce the pollution in Nagpur's Naag river, seventh is the inauguration of Nagpur phase 1 and foundation stone laying of phase 2, eighth is Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur and Bilaspur, ninth is a redevelopment project of Nagpur and Ajni railway station, the tenth is the inauguration of maintenance depot of rail engine of 12,000 horsepower in Ajni and eleventh is the inauguration of Koli-Narked route in Nagpur-Itarsi," the Prime Minister added detailing the projects.

The Prime Minister said that the infrastructure projects inaugurated today show the holistic vision of infrastructural development.

"The projects which have been inaugurated today show a holistic vision of infrastructural development. AIIMS is one kind of infrastructure and Samriddhi Mahamarg is another kind of infrastructure. Vande Bharat and Nagpur Metro are two different kinds of the character of infrastructure," he said.

"Better connectivity empowers growth and progress at a great pace. The government has worked towards achieving this vision and I am happy that we could achieve it with public participation," the Prime Minister added.



Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated Phase I of the Nagpur Metro rail project and purchased a ticket to take a ride on the Metro from Freedom Park to Khapri.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Phase- II of the rail project, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore.

During his journey from Freedom Park to Khapri, the Prime Minister was also seen interacting with students and those from the start-up sector and citizens from other walks of life.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express that will run between Maharashtra's Nagpur and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

PM Modi waved hands at the passengers travelling on the train after flagging off the train.

This is the sixth Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off by PM Modi.

The Prime Minister arrived in Nagpur earlier, where he was received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI)

