PM Modi pays courtesy visit to President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday addressed a post-Budget Webinar on the subject of 'PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman'.

The webinar was the last and final in a series of 12 post-budget webinars organized by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for effectively implementing the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.



Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that for the last three years, a tradition of a post-Budget dialogue with the stakeholders has emerged.

He expressed happiness that all stakeholders have participated productively in these discussions.

He noted that instead of discussing the making of the Budget, the stakeholders have discussed the best possible ways of implementing the provisions of the Budget.

The Prime Minister remarked that the series of post-budget webinars is a new chapter where the discussions held inside the Parliament by Parliamentarians are being accessed by all stakeholders where getting valuable suggestions from them makes for very useful practice.

The Prime Minister said that today's webinar is dedicated to the skill and expertise of the crores of Indians. (ANI)

