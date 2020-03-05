PM Modi pays homage to Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary, shares document to showcase statesman's courage

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Remembering late former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik on his 104th Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a document from the pages of history (dated 1945), which gives a glimpse of the statesman's courage and excellence.

The Prime Minister said Biju Babu worked tirelessly for India's progress and pioneered the development of Odisha.

"Remembering Biju Babu on his Jayanti. This document from the pages of history (dated 1945) gives a glimpse of his courage (flying Dr Lohia, who was then underground) and excellence. Biju Babu worked tirelessly for India's progress and pioneered the development of Odisha," Modi tweeted.

The document shared by the Prime Minister highlights the courage shown by Patnaik in flying then underground leader Ram Manohar Lohia from Delhi to Calcutta. It states that Patnaik was an excellent aviator.

"It is true that, while in the employ of the Indian National Airways, Patnaik misused his position as a pilot by surreptitiously flying Ram Manohar Lohia (who was then underground) from Delhi to Calcutta. Internal conditions have since changes and, in present circumstances, we doubt if Patnaik can again misuse his position as a pilot. It can be argued that Patnaik may still be a danger so long as conditions on our Eastern border do not return to normal - but that would be to state a very hypothetical risk," the letter read.

"In the circumstances, we do not feel that we can urge, on strong security grounds, that Patnaik should be prevented from flying. Flying is Patnaik's normal way of making a living, and we should prefer to see his employed rather than idle. The Indian National Airways can be persuaded through Mr Cambridge, the Managing Director, not to take Patnaik back. But if the Indian National Airways do not re-employ him, Tatas probably will - because he is an excellent pilot," it added. (ANI)

