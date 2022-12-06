PM Modi pays homage to Dr Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of the 66th 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas' at the Parliamentary lawn premises in the national capital.

"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten," PM Modi said in a tweet.





At the statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution in the Parliament, PM Modi paid tribute along with President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and other leaders, here.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

