PM Modi pays homage to Indira Gandhi on 'Mann ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated on October 31, 1984.

Speaking on the 58th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', he said: "My dear countrymen, on 31st October, the former Prime Minister of our country Indira Ji was assassinated. It was a traumatic moment for our country. Today, I pay homage to her."

Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards at her residence on Akbar Road on October 31, 1984.

This came after Operation Bluestar was executed at Amritsar's Golden Temple, wherein Gandhi had ordered the Indian Army to confront Sikh separatists who had taken shelter in the holy shrine. (ANI)

