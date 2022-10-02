PM Modi pays homage to Mahatama Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the father of the Nation Mahatama Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.

PM Modi also shared glimpses of Shastri's gallery in the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi and urged the people to visit the museum.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary, PM Modi tweeted, "This Gandhi Jayanti is, even more, special because India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Maybe always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."

"Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time in our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti," he added.

"Today, on Shastri Ji's Jayanti I am also sharing some glimpses from his gallery in the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi, which showcases his life journey and accomplishments as PM. Do visit the Museum," he stated.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India and served from 1964 to 1966. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan. (ANI)