PM Modi pays homage to personnel killed in Pulwama attack, says their supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. He said that the bravery and supreme sacrifice of the martyrs motivate every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister wrote, "I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country."

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019 in which 40 personnel were killed.





A suicide bomber had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple aerial strikes at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing a "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure. (ANI)

