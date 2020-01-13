PM Modi pays obeisance at Belur Math in Howrah

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): On the second day of his two-day Kolkata visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid his obeisance at the Belur Math here on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Swami Ramakrishna Paramhamsa. Belur Math is the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

He met saints and seers and participated in the prayer. He has earlier interacted with them at the Math after reaching here on Saturday evening.

The Prime Minister on Saturday inaugurated dynamic lighting on the iconic Rabindra Setu in Kolkata. (ANI)