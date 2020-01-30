PM Modi pays tribute at Gandhi Smriti on Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd death anniversary

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti on his 72nd death anniversary.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi here.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi along with other leaders, had paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

Offering tributes to the late leader, Prime Minister Modi earlier today said the ideals of Bapu will continue to inspire people to build a strong, capable and prosperous country.

"A tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The ideals of Bapu will continue to inspire us to build a strong, capable and prosperous New India," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Rajghat to pay homage to the Mahatma.

"In his final sacrifice, Gandhiji left a constant reminder for us: Unconditional love, especially for The Other. I am confident, more and more of us will discover Gandhiji's true message," the official twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post.

Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from the British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi's idea of partition.

Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways.

In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day to honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Of these, the first day is January 30, when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948. (ANI)

