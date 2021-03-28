PM Modi pays tribute to 14 lighthouse workers who lost their lives during 2004 tsunami

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the 14 lighthouse workers who lost their lives during the 2004 tsunami.

Addressing the monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of lighthouses and lighthouse keepers.

"The innumerable loss India suffered during the natural disaster and explained the key role of lighthouses during such havoc situation," PM Modi said.

"While talking about lighthouses, I want to appreciate the efforts of lighthouse keepers for doing their duties diligently. Sadly, we had lost many lighthouse keepers during the tragic 2004 tsunami," he added.

"Guruprasadh from Chennai shared images of his visits to lighthouses in Tamil Nadu. This is a unique aspect of tourism that is being highlighted in Mann Ki Baat. I have spoken many times on various aspects of tourism, but, these lighthouses are unique in terms of tourism. Lighthouses have always been a centre of attraction for people due to their magnificent structures," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said to promote tourism 71 lighthouses have been identified in India too. In all these lighthouses, depending on their capacities, museums, amphitheatres, open-air theatres, cafeterias, children's parks, eco-friendly cottages and landscaping will be built. (ANI)