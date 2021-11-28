PM Modi pays tribute to armed forces

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the armed forces noting that the 50th-anniversary celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war will take place next month.

Addressing the 83rd episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, PM Modi said, "The country celebrates Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day in December. We all know that on December 16, the country is celebrating the golden jubilee year of the 1971 war."

"On this occasion, I want to remember our armed forces, our soldiers. Especially, the brave mothers who gave birth to these heroes," he added.

He also highlighted the significance of places like Jhansi and Bundelkhand in India's freedom struggle.

"Heroes like Rani Laxmibai and Jhalkari Bai belongs from here. These regions have also gifted us Khel Ratna like Major Dhyan Chand," PM Modi added.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)