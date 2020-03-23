PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the occasion of Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru stating that the nation will always remember their sacrifices for the country.

"On Shaheed Diwas I bow down to the great sons of mother India, Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. The country will always be grateful for their sacrifice for the country. Jai Hind!" the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Annually, March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar the Indian Revolutionaries who were hanged by the British Government in 1931. The trio were found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent J.P. Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the prominent social thinker and politician, Ram Manohar Lohia, on his 110th birth anniversary and appreciated his thoughts and services related to social empowerment.

"A big tribute to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia ji, a prominent socialist thinker and popular politician, on his birth anniversary. His thoughts related to social empowerment and service will always inspire the countrymen," Modi tweeted.

Born in a small town of Akbarpur in Uttar Pradesh, Lohia, during the last phase of British rule in India, worked with the Congress Radio which was broadcast secretly from various places in Bombay until 1942.

Lohia lost to Nehru in 1962 general election, but entered Lok Sabha in 1963 by winning a by-poll. (ANI)