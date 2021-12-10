PM Modi pays tribute to C. Rajagopalachari on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to freedom fighter and scholar Chakravarti Rajagopalachari on his 143rd birth anniversary.



"Tributes to Shri C. Rajagopalachari on his Jayanti. He is remembered for his contributions to the freedom struggle, administrative and intellectual prowess," the Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Modi also shared a picture of the oath-taking ceremony of Rajagopalachari along with a notification of him being awarded Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country. "Sharing a glimpse of Rajaji taking oath as Governor-General and the notification of him being awarded the Bharat Ratna," the PM said.

Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, popularly known as Rajaji, was born on December 10, 1878. He was independent India's first Indian Governor-General and the last one as well. (ANI)

