PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the Guru Tegh Bahadur and recalled the Sikh guru's vision for a just and inclusive society.



While bowing to the Guru Tegh Bahadur, Prime Minister Modi said that the Sikh guru's life epitomised courage and compassion.

"Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of ten Gurus of the Sikh religion. (ANI)

