PM Modi pays tribute to India's rich cultural diversity on occasion of National Handloom Day

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to India's rich cultural diversity and all those working to celebrate India's artistic traditions on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

The Prime Minister also urged all youngsters associated with the world of StartUps to take part in the Handloom Startup Grand Challenge.



The Prime Minister tweeted, "On National Handloom Day, a tribute to India's rich cultural diversity and all those working to celebrate our artistic traditions. My Handloom My Pride"





"An excellent opportunity to ideate and innovate for weavers. Urging all those youngsters associated with the world of StartUps to take part...My Handloom My Pride", added PM Modi.

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contributions of the handloom weavers of the country.

On this day, the handloom weaving community is honoured and the contribution of this sector in the socio-economic development of this country is highlighted.

PM Modi declared August 7 as National Handloom Day to mark the Swadeshi movement as it was on this day that the movement was launched in 1905. The movement involved the revival of domestic products and production processes.

A symbol of our country's rich and varied cultural heritage, the Handloom is an important sector providing livelihood in rural and semi-rural parts of our country. It is a sector that directly addresses women's empowerment with over 70 per cent of all weavers and allied workers being female. One of the defining movements in our struggle for freedom was Swadeshi Movement.

August 7 was chosen as National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in the Calcutta Town hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government.

The first National Handloom Day was organized by PM Modi in Chennai, in 2015, with the main aim to make people aware of the rich history of Indian handloom. Not only does the day celebrate India's rich handloom heritage but also commemorates 1905 Swadeshi Movement, one of the several campaigns to help the handloom industry. (ANI)

