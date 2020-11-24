PM Modi pays tribute to Lachit Borphukan on Lachit Diwas

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Lachit Borphukan on the occasion of Lachit Diwas.

The Prime Minister recalled Borphukan as an outstanding leader and strategist, who played a pivotal role in protecting the unique culture of Assam.

"On the special occasion of Lachit Diwas, we bow to the courageous Lachit Borphukan. He was an outstanding leader and strategist, who played a pivotal role in protecting the unique culture of Assam. He also worked extensively towards empowering the poor and downtrodden," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Lachit Borphukan is a cultural idol in Assam after he defeated a large Mughal Army on the banks of Brahmaputra in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671 to defend Guwahati.

On November 24, each year, Lachit Divas is celebrated statewide in Assam to commemorate the heroism of Lachit Borphukan and the victory of the Assamese army at the Battle of Saraighat. (ANI)