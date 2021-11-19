PM Modi pays tribute to Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Rani Lakshmibai, the warrior queen of Jhansi on her 193rd birth anniversary.

"I bow to the valorous Rani Lakshmibai on her Jayanti. She has a special place in the history of India. Her bravery will not be forgotten by generations. I look forward to being in Jhansi later today to attend programmes relating to boosting India's defence sector," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Jhansi today for the "Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv". During this event, he will formally hand over Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for Naval ships to the Indian Navy.

One of the greatest Indian freedom fighters, Rani Lakshmibai was born on this day in 1828 in Varanasi as Manikarnika Tambe.

She played an important role in the 1857's first war of independence. (ANI)