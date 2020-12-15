PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary on Tuesday.

Modi said that the path shown by Sardar Patel will always inspire to protect the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India.

"Tribute to Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who laid the foundation of a strong and prosperous India on his death anniversary. The path shown by him will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country," the PM wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Hindi).

Born on October 31, 1875, Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI)