Former President and the 'Missile Man of India', Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. (File photo)
Former President and the 'Missile Man of India', Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. (File photo)

PM Modi pays tribute to the 'Missile Man' on his birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to late former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary and remembered his contributions to the country.
"My heartfelt tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalamji on his anniversary. He dreamt of the India of 21st century, which was capable and then went on to give his exceptional contribution to the goal. His ideal life will keep on inspiring the people of the country. India salutes Dr APJ Abdul Kalamji on his Jayanti," Modi's tweet, which also had a short video highlighting the key achievements of the former President's life embedded, read.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too remembered the former President and asserted that he continues to live on in the hearts and the minds of the people of the country.
"Remembering former President of India and a phenomenal scientist, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. He was a people's President who would continue to live in the hearts and minds of the people of India. I bow to him on his Jayanti," Singh's tweet read.
Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, better known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his contributions towards the development of the country's missile projects was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.
In 2002, Dr Kalam became the 11th President of India and famously became the 'People's President' for his friendly nature to one and all.
In 2010, the United Nations decided to recognise October 15 as World Student Day.
Dr Kalam was very dedicated towards teaching and he always referred to himself as a teacher first.
The former President suffered a cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015, and passed away while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar while paying tribute to Kalam, reminded citizens that it was due to his extreme love and dedication to the students that the former President's birthday was celebrated as the World Students Day.
"The birthday of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam - the most popular President of India -is celebrated as World Students Day. He was a real teacher and loved students and even died while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong. My tributes to the Bharat Ratna Abdul Kalam," Javadekar's tweet read. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:31 IST

Haryana: Stubble burning continues in Fatehabad despite ban

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Despite a ban by the Haryana government, incidents of stubble burning have not abated in Fatehabad town of the state. Farmers here have been burning crop residue, causing pollution in the nearby states, while claiming that they lack alternatives.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:30 IST

AP: Con man arrested for cheating ATM users in Gannavaram

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 15: The Gannavaram police arrested a habitual offender who duped people at ATMs and recovered Rs 5.46 lakhs and a two-wheeler from his possession on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:26 IST

Delhi: Bike-borne snatchers target Metropolitan Magistrate in Kamla Nagar

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): Bike-borne thieves snatched the cell phone of a Metropolitan Magistrate here at north Delhi's Kamla Nagar on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:25 IST

Khattar hits out at Congress again for making Sonia Gandhi as party chief

Julana (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar whose snark comments on Sonia Gandhi invited the ire of the Congress Party, has again criticised her and the opposition party, three months after its massive defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:42 IST

MP: Lokayukta raids properties of state excise department's...

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Lokayukta conducts raids at properties of Alok Khare, assistant commissioner in Madhya Pradesh excise department, in a matter of disproportionate assets.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:17 IST

U'Khand: 7 dead in car accident near bridge in Tehri Garhwal

Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Seven people, including five of a family, died in a car accident near a bridge in Nainbagh of Tehri Garhwal district on Monday night, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:14 IST

Hazy morning in Delhi-NCR, air quality continues to be 'poor'

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): People residing in the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad woke up to a hazy morning on Tuesday as the air quality index (AQI) dipped again to the poor category for the sixth consecutive day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:02 IST

Devastating fire breaks out at plastic factory in Gujarat's Kutch

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Several teams of fire tenders have been rushed to control a devastating fire which broke out at a plastic factory in Bhachau here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:58 IST

Heavy rain predicted in Kerala, Karnataka today

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that isolated places over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:40 IST

Maha polls: Rahul to hold two public meetings today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Wayanad Member of Parliament (MP) and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold two public meetings ahead of Assembly polls in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:38 IST

Muslims continued living in India not because of Cong but the...

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Ahead of the Maharashtra elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Congress and asked it to stop pretending to be the saviour of Indian Muslims.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:33 IST

Rajasthan govt annuls pension scheme to MISA detainees

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Rajasthan government has decided to discontinue the pension scheme given to those who were detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during Emergency or to their widows.

Read More
iocl