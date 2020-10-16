PM Modi pays tributes to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur on his 350th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur on his 350th birth anniversary and said he lives in the hearts of millions and is remembered for his sense of justice.



"Tributes to the brave Baba Banda Singh Bahadurji on his 350th Jayanti. He lives in the hearts of millions. He is remembered for his sense of justice. He made many efforts to empower the poor," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

He also shared a link of his earlier speech in which he spoke about Baba Banda Singh Bahadur's greatness.

Banda Singh Bahadur was a Sikh military leader and a disciple of Guru Gobind Singh who fought against the Mughals. (ANI)

