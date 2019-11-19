PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 102nd birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 102nd birth anniversary.

"Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.