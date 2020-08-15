PM Modi pays tributes to Sri Aurobindo on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sri Aurobindo, a freedom fighter and spiritual philosopher, on his birth anniversary, saying he was synonymous with brilliance and courage.

"Tributes to Sri Aurobindo on his Jayanti. He was synonymous with brilliance and courage. His thoughts and ideals, views on spirituality continue to motivate us. Here are my remarks at the Golden Jubilee celebrations at Auroville," Prime Minister Modi tweeted, sharing his 2018 speech on Aurobindo.

Earlier today his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister also remembered Aurobindo, who was born on this day in 1872. "Today is Sri Aurobindo's birth anniversary. He was a leader in India's freedom struggle." (ANI)







