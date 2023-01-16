PM Modi pays tributes to Tamil poet Thiruvallur on birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of his birth anniversary, which is observed as Thiruvalluvar Day.

"On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay homage to the wise Thiruvalluvar and recall his noble thoughts. Diverse in nature, they are a source of great motivation for people from all walks of life. I would also urge the youth to read the Kural," he tweeted.

Thiruvalluvar's book, the Kural, is a collection of poems that offer aphoristic wisdom on a variety of issues.

The 133 feet tall stone sculpture of the famous Tamil poet-saint, right next to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari, was dedicated to the people of Tamil Nadu on January 1, 2000. (ANI)