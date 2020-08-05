PM Modi performs 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram Temple at Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Ayodhya earlier on Wednesday, took part in the 'bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site.



All in attendance sat around the havan fire maintaining social distancing norms while wearing masks, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The priests chanted vedic mantras and hymns as per the rituals of the 'yagya'.



Besides, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat among several others were present at the site for the ceremony.

Earlier today, PM Modi planted a 'parijat' sapling in the temple premises, considered a divine plant, ahead of the foundation stone-laying of Ram Temple.



PM Modi arrived at Ram Janmabhoomi site after offering prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to unveil a plaque to mark the occasion and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. (ANI)