PM Modi performs puja at Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala's Guruvayur

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:49 IST

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur here on Saturday.
Following the norms, he was clad in a white 'mundu' for the rituals.
Temple priests welcomed him to the holy abode and helped him perform the puja. Prime Minister remained in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple for some time and offered prayer to the deity.
Thereafter, he performed 'thulabharam' - an act of weighing oneself against a particular article, ranging from flowers to eatables, and donating it.
Modi was weighed against lotus flowers, while he also donated other food items.
People thronged the temple in large numbers to have a glimpse of the Prime Minister. Devotees and other people were seen standing on both the sides of the path inside the premises leading to the core of the temple. 'Modi-Modi' chants were heard as the leader made his way.
Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan were also present.
Modi is expected to address BJP workers for the first time in Kerala after his astounding victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
The Prime Minister will later proceed for his visit to the Maldives, a day after which he is slated to be in Sri Lanka.
The foreign engagements will be the first to be undertaken by him after coming back to power for a second term.
Modi's visit to Kerala comes at a time when Congress President Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in the state.
In the recently concluded polls, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) bagged 19 out of the 20 seats in Kerala while the BJP drew a blank. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:48 IST

