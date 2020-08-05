PM Modi performs 'sashtang pranam' at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Amid Vedic mantra chanting and sounds of conch-shells, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at Ram Janmabhoomi to perform 'pooja' of 'Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Virajman'. The Prime Minister performed 'sashtang pranam' (obeisances) in front of the Ramlalla idol in the temple premises.



He was received by dignitaries including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Subsequently, he performed 'puja' and 'arti' of Shri Ramlalla. He also undertook a 'parikrama' of Shri Ramlalla idol and offered prayers.



Prime Minister Modi also planted a 'Parijaat' sapling in the temple premises.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to unveil a plaque to mark the occasion and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. (ANI)