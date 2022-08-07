PM Modi pours heartfelt message for CWG 2022 bronze medallist Pooja Gehlot; see here

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot for winning a bronze medal in the women's 50 kg category at Commonwealth Games and said that her life journey motivates all.

On Saturday evening, Gehlot got emotional post winning a bronze medal for the country and said to ANI, "I apologise to my compatriots. I wished that the National Anthem be played here (in Birmingham)... But I will learn from my mistakes, and work on them."

Reacting to this development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet today, wrote, "Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead...keep shining!"

Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining! [?] https://t.co/qQ4pldn1Ff — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022



India's wrestling contingent ended their 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games campaign with all twelve wrestlers earning medals, as Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag and Deepak Nehra confirmed their bronze medals.

With six gold, one silver and five bronze, wrestling's CWG 2022 haul is equitable to the twelve earned in the 2018 Gold Coast games (five gold, three silver and four bronze).

Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot won bronze in women's 50 kg at Commonwealth Games. She defeated Christine Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday.

Pooja Gehlot won the bronze medal match 12-2 and won on the basis of technical superiority. The match lasted three minutes and forty-nine seconds. The Indian grappler took a 10-2 lead in the first period and the pressure was on her opponent. Gehlot was in good form in the match. She managed to hold her own and she kept her opponent at bay to walk away with the bronze.

Motivated by its performance on Day 9 resulting in the country earning 14 medals, India on Day 10 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games aims to earn a number of medals in various sporting events like cricket, boxing, table tennis and athletics. India has won 40 medals so far, which includes 13 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze medals. (ANI)